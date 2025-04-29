Left Menu

Rajasthan Sends Back 109 Pakistani Nationals Amid Visa Overhaul

After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Rajasthan has returned 109 Pakistani nationals and seen 841 minority community members applying for long-term visas to India. This follows directives from the central government to review visa policies. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has enforced stricter guidelines to ensure compliance.

In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, Rajasthan has initiated a significant review of its visa policies. The state has sent back 109 Pakistani nationals while also processing applications from 841 individuals from minority communities for long-term visas to remain in India.

The initiative comes after directives from the central government aimed at tightening security and immigration protocols. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has instructed law enforcement and administrative departments to diligently follow these new guidelines, emphasizing the importance of national security and regional stability.

In light of these developments, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar conducted a strategic meeting with senior officials to discuss the implementation of these policies and to ensure comprehensive adherence to the government's directives.

