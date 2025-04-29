Illinois After-School Tragedy: Driver Crashes Into Building, Killing Four

A tragic incident unfolded in Chatham, Illinois, as a vehicle crashed through an after-school building, resulting in the deaths of three children and one teenager. Authorities confirmed the crash was not a targeted attack.

The vehicle struck the YNOT Outdoors building, known for its after-school programs and summer camps, causing numerous injuries. The crash left the small town reeling as the driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, remained uninjured and was taken to a hospital for assessment.

Governor JB Pritzker expressed his condolences, highlighting the tragedy's devastating impact on the families involved. This incident is yet another in a series of vehicle-related tragedies worldwide, raising urgent questions about pedestrian safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)