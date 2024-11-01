Entertainment Roundup: Riveting News from Movies to Music Moguls

Entertainment news this week covers a range of stories from the film and music industries. In legal news, prosecutors have dismissed Sean 'Diddy' Combs' claims of evidence leaks in his sex trafficking case. Jesse Eisenberg's new film highlights generational trauma against the backdrop of the Holocaust, while Comcast considers a spin-off of its waning cable networks.

Zoe Saldana celebrates her newest role as a Spanish-speaking Latina in 'Emilia Perez'. Meanwhile, the entertainment world mourns the loss of Teri Garr, an Oscar-nominated star known for her roles in 'Tootsie' and 'Young Frankenstein'.

Additionally, Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' offers a fresh look at World War II, and 'Squid Game' creator promises an even more compelling second season. Finally, a stage version of 'Dr. Strangelove' is showing in London's West End, honoring its legacy sixty years later.

(With inputs from agencies.)