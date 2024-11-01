Left Menu

Historic U.S. Presidential Artifacts Set for Auction Amidst Election Fever

A significant auction featuring unique artifacts from U.S. presidential history, including George Washington's hair and a flag that accompanied Abraham Lincoln's coffin, is set to take place on November 22. Organized by Guernsey's auction house, the event showcases rare items like a 49-star flag and Presidential portraits.

An auction of exceptional artifacts from U.S. presidential history is drawing attention during this election period. Organized by Guernsey's auction house, the sale features rare items, such as strands of George Washington's preserved hair in a family-legacy locket and a flag that draped Abraham Lincoln's coffin.

The U.S. flag, significant for its journey from Washington D.C. to Springfield, Illinois in 1865, holds an estimated value ranging from $800,000 to $1.2 million. Another featured item is a rare 49-star flag from 1959, marking the period after Alaska's statehood before Hawaii joined, all displayed at the White House during Eisenhower's presidency.

This notable sale, scheduled for November 22 at Arader Galleries in New York City and online, also includes portraits from the renowned Bachrach photography studio, alongside a Lincoln portrait by Francis Bicknell Carpenter. Arlan Ettinger of Guernsey's notes the ongoing focus on the American presidency during such a pivotal historical moment.

