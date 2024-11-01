Left Menu

Diwali Dazzle: Ranbir, Alia, and Raha Shine in Golden Family Outing

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen celebrating Diwali in Bandra with daughter Raha, captivating fans with their coordinated golden outfits. Posing for paparazzi, the family exuded charm, hinting at busy times ahead as the actors prepare for the film 'Love and War,' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt with daughter Raha (Photo/Ani). Image Credit: ANI
Cinematic icons Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were the talk of the town as they celebrated Diwali with their daughter, Raha, in Bandra on Friday evening. The trio, donning matching outfits, captured the hearts of onlookers as they gracefully embraced the festival of lights.

Evident in their wardrobe choice, the Kapoor family showcased a unified front in stunning gold attire. Ranbir donned a shimmering golden kurta, while Alia dazzled in a matching saree. Completing the ensemble, little Raha sported a charming golden dress, highlighting their cohesive, festive spirit.

Affectionately posing for gathered paparazzi, the couple also made headlines for their upcoming project. Ranbir and Alia are set to share the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated film 'Love and War,' marking their first professional collaboration with the acclaimed director. Scheduled for a March 2026 release, the film promises to be a cinematic milestone.

