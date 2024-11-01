Diwali Dazzle: Ranbir, Alia, and Raha Shine in Golden Family Outing

Cinematic icons Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were the talk of the town as they celebrated Diwali with their daughter, Raha, in Bandra on Friday evening. The trio, donning matching outfits, captured the hearts of onlookers as they gracefully embraced the festival of lights.

Evident in their wardrobe choice, the Kapoor family showcased a unified front in stunning gold attire. Ranbir donned a shimmering golden kurta, while Alia dazzled in a matching saree. Completing the ensemble, little Raha sported a charming golden dress, highlighting their cohesive, festive spirit.

Affectionately posing for gathered paparazzi, the couple also made headlines for their upcoming project. Ranbir and Alia are set to share the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated film 'Love and War,' marking their first professional collaboration with the acclaimed director. Scheduled for a March 2026 release, the film promises to be a cinematic milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)