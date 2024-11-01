Devotees Unite at Golden Temple for Bandi Chhor Divas

On Friday, numerous devotees flocked to the Golden Temple to observe Bandi Chhor Divas. The historic occasion marks the release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, and 52 kings from a Mughal prison in 1620.

Devotees paid their respects within the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple and the Akal Takht, the Sikhs' supreme temporal authority. In celebration, traditional 'diyas' lit up the holy city to honor Guru Hargobind's release.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh called on Sikhs to avoid electrical decorations this year. This directive comes as the occasion coincides with the sombre 40th anniversary of the 1984 Sikh massacre, when Sikhs faced brutal murder across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)