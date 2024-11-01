Left Menu

Devotees Unite at Golden Temple for Bandi Chhor Divas

Devotees gathered at the Golden Temple to celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas, commemorating the release of Guru Hargobind and 52 kings from Mughal captivity in 1620. The Akal Takht Jathedar urged traditional celebrations without electric lights, marked alongside the 40th anniversary of the 1984 Sikh massacre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, numerous devotees flocked to the Golden Temple to observe Bandi Chhor Divas. The historic occasion marks the release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, and 52 kings from a Mughal prison in 1620.

Devotees paid their respects within the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple and the Akal Takht, the Sikhs' supreme temporal authority. In celebration, traditional 'diyas' lit up the holy city to honor Guru Hargobind's release.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh called on Sikhs to avoid electrical decorations this year. This directive comes as the occasion coincides with the sombre 40th anniversary of the 1984 Sikh massacre, when Sikhs faced brutal murder across India.

