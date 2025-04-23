Akal Takht's Call for Justice After Pahalgam Tragedy

The officiating Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, has issued a strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir. This tragic event resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, marking one of the most severe civilian attacks in the region in recent years.

Expressing profound grief, Giani Kuldeep Singh extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The incident has drawn parallels to the March 2000 massacre in Chittisinghpura, where 35 Sikhs lost their lives, underscoring a painful chapter in Kashmir's tumultuous history.

Giani Kuldeep Singh emphasized the critical need for justice in the Pahalgam attack and called for uncovering the truth behind Chittisinghpura as well, so that affected families can finally receive the closure and justice they deserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)