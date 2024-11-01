Air Marshal Ajay Arora Takes Command with Distinguished Legacy

Air Marshal Ajay Kumar Arora assumed the esteemed position of Air Officer-in-Charge Maintenance for the Indian Air Force on Friday. His career, spanning over 38 years, has involved critical command and staff roles, as highlighted by officials.

Upon taking charge at Air Headquarters, Vayu Bhawan, Arora paid homage to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial, acknowledging the sacrifices of armed forces personnel.

An alumnus of the US Air Command and Staff College and IIT-Kharagpur, Arora is an electronics and communication engineer. His distinguished service, recognized with the Vishisht Seva medal in 2018 and the Ati Vishisht Seva medal in 2024, underscores his leadership and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)