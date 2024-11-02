Left Menu

Farewell to a Legend: Remembering Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya

Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya, a prominent Assamese actor and director, passed away at 91. Renowned for his contributions to film and theatre, Bhattacharya was active in the industry till his last days. He received the National Film Award for Best Narration in 2023 and donated his body for medical research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-11-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:03 IST
Farewell to a Legend: Remembering Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Assamese actor and director, Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya, passed away at 91 after a brief illness. The acclaimed personality was admitted to a private hospital, where he died at 8.20 pm on Friday, according to his family.

His body will be taken to his residence and later to Surjya Theatre in the city for public homage. As per his wishes, his mortal remains will be donated for medical research.

Bhattacharya, who recently won the national accolade for his voice work in 'Hatibondhu', leaves behind a rich legacy in Assamese cinema. Condolences have poured in, including from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who praised his voice and stage contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024