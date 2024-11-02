Farewell to a Legend: Remembering Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya

Veteran Assamese actor and director, Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya, passed away at 91 after a brief illness. The acclaimed personality was admitted to a private hospital, where he died at 8.20 pm on Friday, according to his family.

His body will be taken to his residence and later to Surjya Theatre in the city for public homage. As per his wishes, his mortal remains will be donated for medical research.

Bhattacharya, who recently won the national accolade for his voice work in 'Hatibondhu', leaves behind a rich legacy in Assamese cinema. Condolences have poured in, including from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who praised his voice and stage contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)