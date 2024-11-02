Diwali Box Office Clash: 'Singham Again' Leads Over 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

In a grand Diwali face-off at the Indian box office, 'Singham Again' took a commanding lead over 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Released amid festive celebrations, both films achieved strong openings, but Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' outpaced its rival, earning Rs 43.70 crore on its first day.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh highlighted the bumper performance, revealing that 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' collectively amassed Rs 80.30 crore on day one. The impressive figures underscore the appeal of the films starring Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan, among others.

RIL's President, Jyoti Deshpande, expressed delight over 'Singham Again's' success, noting its widespread popularity. She highlighted the film's record-setting contribution to Indian cinema's highest single-day earnings. Meanwhile, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', set in Kolkata, continues to attract audiences with its star-studded horror-comedy lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)