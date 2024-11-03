Left Menu

Helen Hunt Remembers Magic Chemistry with Bill Paxton in 'Twister'

Actress Helen Hunt fondly recalled her on-screen chemistry with late co-star Bill Paxton in the 1996 disaster film 'Twister'. She praised Paxton's spontaneity and discussed the dynamics with co-star Jami Gertz, contributing to the film's success. 'Twisters', its sequel, premiered recently, continuing the franchise's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:37 IST
Helen Hunt Remembers Magic Chemistry with Bill Paxton in 'Twister'
Helen Hunt (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a nostalgic reflection, Helen Hunt reminisced about her collaboration with the late Bill Paxton in the 1996 blockbuster 'Twister'. Speaking to People, the Oscar-winning actress highlighted the unique on-screen chemistry she shared with Paxton, who passed away in 2017 due to surgical complications at 61.

"From the get-go, we had undeniable chemistry," Hunt commented, emphasizing the authenticity of their performances. She elaborated on the dual nature of chemistry in acting, expressing how sometimes it leads to strong bonds, and other times, adds a creative tension.

Hunt also gave credit to co-star Jami Gertz, who portrayed a contrasting character to enhance Hunt's role. She recalled a mutual decision to avoid clichéd rivalry scenes, contributing positively to character dynamics. 'Twister', directed by Jan de Bont and produced by Steven Spielberg, grossed over $494 million globally.

The legacy of the original continues with 'Twisters', its new sequel, featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones and others, debuting recently. The film remains a testament to the thrilling, storm-chasing legacy left by Hunt and her co-stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024