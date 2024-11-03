Helen Hunt Remembers Magic Chemistry with Bill Paxton in 'Twister'

In a nostalgic reflection, Helen Hunt reminisced about her collaboration with the late Bill Paxton in the 1996 blockbuster 'Twister'. Speaking to People, the Oscar-winning actress highlighted the unique on-screen chemistry she shared with Paxton, who passed away in 2017 due to surgical complications at 61.

"From the get-go, we had undeniable chemistry," Hunt commented, emphasizing the authenticity of their performances. She elaborated on the dual nature of chemistry in acting, expressing how sometimes it leads to strong bonds, and other times, adds a creative tension.

Hunt also gave credit to co-star Jami Gertz, who portrayed a contrasting character to enhance Hunt's role. She recalled a mutual decision to avoid clichéd rivalry scenes, contributing positively to character dynamics. 'Twister', directed by Jan de Bont and produced by Steven Spielberg, grossed over $494 million globally.

The legacy of the original continues with 'Twisters', its new sequel, featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones and others, debuting recently. The film remains a testament to the thrilling, storm-chasing legacy left by Hunt and her co-stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)