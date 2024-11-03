Remembering Rohit Bal: A Legendary Fashion Trailblazer

Rohit Bal, a towering figure in the world of Indian fashion, passed away at the age of 63 at a hospital in South Delhi due to a heart attack. Known as a pioneer, Bal's legacy transcends mere clothing to encompass an institution that educated and inspired many, including renowned costume designer Rick.

Rick, who had early interactions with Bal as a backstage helper at fashion shows, describes him as a trailblazer who genuinely revolutionized Indian fashion. Recalling personal experiences, Rick emphasized how Bal's impeccable sense of garment finishing and avant-garde style carved a niche in couture that put India on the global map.

Bal's influence stretched beyond his designs, with his charismatic presence and personal style leaving a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him. His innovative approaches in fashion, such as incorporating Swarovski jewellery, showcase a legacy that will endure in the hearts of both the fashion community and his many admirers.

(With inputs from agencies.)