Remembering Rohit Bal: A Legendary Fashion Trailblazer

Rohit Bal, a pioneering figure in Indian fashion, passed away at 63 due to a heart attack. Widely respected for his craftsmanship and creativity, Bal's work and personal style have left an indelible mark on the fashion industry. He was revered by peers and mentored many, including designer Rick.

Updated: 03-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:23 IST
Rohit Bal, a towering figure in the world of Indian fashion, passed away at the age of 63 at a hospital in South Delhi due to a heart attack. Known as a pioneer, Bal's legacy transcends mere clothing to encompass an institution that educated and inspired many, including renowned costume designer Rick.

Rick, who had early interactions with Bal as a backstage helper at fashion shows, describes him as a trailblazer who genuinely revolutionized Indian fashion. Recalling personal experiences, Rick emphasized how Bal's impeccable sense of garment finishing and avant-garde style carved a niche in couture that put India on the global map.

Bal's influence stretched beyond his designs, with his charismatic presence and personal style leaving a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him. His innovative approaches in fashion, such as incorporating Swarovski jewellery, showcase a legacy that will endure in the hearts of both the fashion community and his many admirers.

