Ed Sheeran Triumphs in Copyright Battle

Ed Sheeran has successfully persuaded a U.S. appeals court to uphold a decision that his song 'Thinking Out Loud' is not a copyright infringement of Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On.' The decision comes as a relief for the artist and his associated music labels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:26 IST
Ed Sheeran

In a significant legal victory for Ed Sheeran, a U.S. appeals court has upheld a previous ruling that the artist's hit song 'Thinking Out Loud' does not infringe upon Marvin Gaye's 1973 track 'Let's Get It On.'

The decision was made by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, which agreed with a lower court's judgment. The case was brought forward by Structured Asset Sales, the company holding rights to the Gaye song, originally co-written by Ed Townsend.

This ruling comes as a relief not just for Sheeran, but also for his record label Warner Music and music publisher Sony Music Publishing, who were both implicated in the lawsuit.

