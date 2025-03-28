Left Menu

Sid Sriram Unites Tradition and Modernity in 'Sivanar' Debut with Warner Music

Singer Sid Sriram partners with Warner Music India to release 'Sivanar', a track based on a 14th-century Tamil anthology. The song, tied to Sriram's childhood memories, features a video filmed during Thaipusam in Malaysia. Sriram is renowned for songs like 'Srivelli' from the hit film Pushpa.

Singer Sid Sriram is embarking on a new journey with Warner Music India, unveiling their collaboration through the release of 'Sivanar'. This devotional track is dedicated to the Hindu God Murugan and is drawn from the 14th-century Tamil anthology 'Thiruppugazh,' written by poet Arunagirinathar. According to reports from Variety, the song is set to be released on April 3 across various music platforms.

Sriram expressed his deep connection to 'Sivanar' as it marked the genesis of his passion for singing. As he shared with Variety, "This is the first song I ever fell in love with singing. I'd heard my mother sing it, and learning it became one of my pathways to understanding the essence of surrender." This personal bond goes beyond just his childhood memories.

Throughout his career, Sriram has often performed 'Sivanar', including his renowned Coachella set last year. He describes performing the song as a collective moment of 'beautiful exhale'. The music video, directed by Parasher Baruah, was filmed at Batu Caves in Malaysia during the Thaipusam festival, and Sriram found the experience both 'humbling' and 'inspiring'. Sid Sriram is also famous for 'Srivelli' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

