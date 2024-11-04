Farewell to a Music Maestro: Quincy Jones Passes Away at 91

Renowned music icon Quincy Jones, celebrated for working with stars like Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, has passed away at the age of 91. The news of his death was reported by Variety, and confirmed in a statement released by his representative, Arnold Robinson.

Jones died Sunday night at his Bel Air, California home. His family, in a heartfelt statement, shared their profound sorrow over his passing but took solace in the extraordinary life he led. They remarked on the uniqueness of his character and his everlasting influence on the music world.

Among Jones' legendary achievements are the soundtrack for 'The Italian Job' and the Grammy-winning album 'Back on the Block'. He was a titan in music production, particularly noted for his collaborations with Michael Jackson. Jones' legacy is also enriched by his autobiography 'Q', which earned a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album.

(With inputs from agencies.)