Farewell to a Music Maestro: Quincy Jones Passes Away at 91

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones, renowned for his collaborations with Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, has died at 91. With a 70-year career and 28 Grammy wins, his contributions were groundbreaking. Jones' passing is deeply felt by his family, who celebrate his remarkable legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:12 IST
Quincy Jones (Image source: Instagram/ @quincyjones) . Image Credit: ANI
Renowned music icon Quincy Jones, celebrated for working with stars like Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, has passed away at the age of 91. The news of his death was reported by Variety, and confirmed in a statement released by his representative, Arnold Robinson.

Jones died Sunday night at his Bel Air, California home. His family, in a heartfelt statement, shared their profound sorrow over his passing but took solace in the extraordinary life he led. They remarked on the uniqueness of his character and his everlasting influence on the music world.

Among Jones' legendary achievements are the soundtrack for 'The Italian Job' and the Grammy-winning album 'Back on the Block'. He was a titan in music production, particularly noted for his collaborations with Michael Jackson. Jones' legacy is also enriched by his autobiography 'Q', which earned a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

Devdiscourse

