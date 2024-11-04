Dharamshala Film Festival Elevates Women's Voices in Cinema

The 13th Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) is set to celebrate the voices of women in cinema, with 24 out of 45 films directed by female filmmakers, according to Ritu Sarin, festival co-founder. This year's festival promises a rich lineup with more than 80 films from 28 countries, spanning diverse genres and compelling narratives.

Kicking off the festival will be the Cannes Grand Prix-winning film 'All We Imagine As Light', directed by Payal Kapadia. The festival runs from November 7-10 in Dharamshala, offering a platform for powerful stories from South Asia and beyond. Special programs such as panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and masterclasses with noted filmmakers like Dibakar Banerjee are scheduled.

Co-founder Tenzing Sonam emphasizes that DIFF is more than just a film showcase; it's a space for filmmakers and audiences to deeply engage with the art of cinema. The Gender Sensitivity Award by the Film Critics Guild (FCG) underscores the festival's commitment to promoting gender equality in the industry. DIFF Online will allow global audiences to partake in the festival experience remotely, ensuring broad access to its curated selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)