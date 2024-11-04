Left Menu

Dharamshala Film Festival Elevates Women's Voices in Cinema

The 13th Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) showcases 24 films directed by female filmmakers, celebrating women's voices in cinema. More than 80 films from 28+ countries are featured, with significant participation from female creators. Special programs, panel discussions, and the Gender Sensitivity Award highlight the festival's enriching experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:21 IST
Dharamshala Film Festival Elevates Women's Voices in Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 13th Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) is set to celebrate the voices of women in cinema, with 24 out of 45 films directed by female filmmakers, according to Ritu Sarin, festival co-founder. This year's festival promises a rich lineup with more than 80 films from 28 countries, spanning diverse genres and compelling narratives.

Kicking off the festival will be the Cannes Grand Prix-winning film 'All We Imagine As Light', directed by Payal Kapadia. The festival runs from November 7-10 in Dharamshala, offering a platform for powerful stories from South Asia and beyond. Special programs such as panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and masterclasses with noted filmmakers like Dibakar Banerjee are scheduled.

Co-founder Tenzing Sonam emphasizes that DIFF is more than just a film showcase; it's a space for filmmakers and audiences to deeply engage with the art of cinema. The Gender Sensitivity Award by the Film Critics Guild (FCG) underscores the festival's commitment to promoting gender equality in the industry. DIFF Online will allow global audiences to partake in the festival experience remotely, ensuring broad access to its curated selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024