Trial Begins for Father Accused in Teacher's Murder Case

The father of a French student goes on trial for allegedly being part of a terrorist network leading to the murder of teacher Samuel Paty. The father, Brahim Chnina, is accused alongside Abdelhakim Sefrioui, who allegedly incited hatred by falsely accusing Paty in videos. The trial will continue until December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:17 IST
kidnapping and murder Image Credit:

The father of a French student is on trial for allegedly being involved in a terrorist network that led to the brutal murder of teacher Samuel Paty. In 2020, Paty was killed after showing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on free speech, which many Muslims find blasphemous.

Brahim Chnina, the accused father, reportedly posted misleading videos on social media, claiming Paty had unfairly disciplined his daughter. The videos identified Paty and his school, inciting hatred and allegedly contributing to the actions of the assailant. Prosecutors argue Chnina collaborated with Abdelhakim Sefrioui, a founder of a hardline Islamist organization.

The trial involves multiple defendants, including two associates of Paty's killer, accused of complicity. Both men, Sefrioui and Chnina, deny the charges. The proceedings are being closely monitored by educators and the public, expecting justice and reaffirmation of free speech rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

