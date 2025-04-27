From Food Security to Farmer Prosperity: A New Era in Indian Agriculture
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the shift in India's agriculture agenda from food security to farmer prosperity, urging institutions like Tamil Nadu Agricultural University to innovate and support farmers as entrepreneurs. With 46% of the population in agriculture, its contribution is only 16% to GDP. Dhankhar called for a stronger link between research and on-field applications, suggesting direct subsidies and corporate involvement in agronomy to boost farmer income.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a transformative shift in India's agricultural agenda, moving from the focus on food security to ensuring farmer prosperity. Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Dhankhar highlighted the need for innovation and entrepreneurship to enhance the sector's GDP contribution, which currently stands at merely 16% despite 46% of the population being engaged in agriculture.
He stressed the importance of bridging the gap between research and practical application, advocating for direct financial support to farmers. Dhankhar urged educational institutions to redefine their curriculums and align research to serve the farmers' needs, emphasizing the role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras in bridging lab-to-land connections.
Dhankhar also emphasized the necessity for increased corporate involvement in agriculture, promoting profit-sharing and investment in research to stimulate local value addition. India's ambition to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047 hinges on agriculture, underlining the potential for substantial improvements in farmer income and the sector's growth. State Governor RN Ravi and TNAU officials attended the event.
