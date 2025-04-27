China Lowers Tax Refund Threshold to Revitalize Tourist Spending Amid Trade Tensions

In a strategic move to bolster its economy, China announced a series of policy changes on Sunday, including a reduced threshold for tax refunds available to foreign tourists.

By lowering the minimum spend for eligibility to 200 yuan ($27) from a previous 500 yuan ($69), China's Ministry of Commerce aims to drive up tourist expenditure. The maximum cash rebate limit has been increased to 20,000 yuan ($2,745), with plans to expand tax refund shop coverage and expedite procedures.

The initiative is designed to increase inbound tourist spending, which currently accounts for 0.5% of China's GDP, compared to 1% to 3% in other major nations. As U.S.-China trade tensions escalate, China is keen on expanding consumption to avoid further economic slowdown.

