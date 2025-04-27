Left Menu

Port Explosion in Southern Iran: Chemical Mishap Sparks Catastrophic Fire

A massive explosion at the Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran, linked to a shipment of missile propellant chemicals, resulted in 25 fatalities and left around 800 injured. The incident occurred amid Iran-U.S. talks on Iran's nuclear program. Authorities suspect improper handling of hazardous materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 27-04-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Saturday, a catastrophic explosion and subsequent fire devastated the Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran, reportedly tied to a chemical shipment intended for missile propellant.

The tragedy claimed the lives of 25 individuals while injuring approximately 800. Helicopters tirelessly worked to control the raging fire from above.

As Tehran and Washington engaged in nuclear talks in Oman, Iranian officials have not yet confirmed the explosion as an attack, but security measures have heightened.

The Iranian Foreign Minister highlighted past sabotage attempts aiming to instigate reactions.

State media reported the blaze to be under control, with port activities resuming shortly thereafter.

Uncertainties surround what ignited the inferno near Bandar Abbas. Reports suggest improper handling of ammonium perchlorate, a chemical forming part of Iran's missile stock replenishment.

However, the defense ministry denied these claims, insisting no military-consigned chemicals existed at the site.

The devastation bore similarity to the Beirut port blast of 2020, reinforcing fears globally.

An investigation into the explosion has been initiated by the Interior Ministry, with President Masoud Pezeshkian extending condolences to the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

