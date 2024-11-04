Left Menu

Blockbuster Bonanza: 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Storm the Box Office

'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', two highly anticipated Hindi films, have collectively amassed over Rs 100 crore in their opening weekend. Released during the Diwali weekend, these movies were screened nationwide, captivating audiences with star-studded casts and thrilling performances.

Updated: 04-11-2024 17:17 IST
  India

The box office witnessed a remarkable weekend as 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', both highly anticipated Hindi films, made a sweeping impact by raising over Rs 100 crore in their opening days.

Released nationwide on the festive Diwali weekend, the films captivated audiences across more than 6,000 screens. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', directed by Anees Bazmee, features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Triptii Dimri, further enhancing the franchise's already impressive lineup.

'Singham Again', the latest installment in Rohit Shetty's renowned franchise, boasted an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and more. According to Sacnilk, the film garnered an impressive Rs 121.75 crore in India by Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

