Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor Teases 'Farzi' Sequel, Attends 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' Screening

Shahid Kapoor attended the screening of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', playfully teasing fans about 'Farzi' Season 2. He urged viewers to ask creators Raj and DK for updates. Kapoor expressed excitement for the show featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, part of the 'Citadel' global series debuting on Prime Video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 09:55 IST
Shahid Kapoor Teases 'Farzi' Sequel, Attends 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' Screening
Shahid Kapoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor attended the exclusive screening of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' on Monday. During the event, he shared a playful update regarding the much-anticipated sequel to the hit crime thriller 'Farzi'. The series, which garnered immense popularity, has left audiences eagerly waiting for news about its next season.

On being queried about 'Farzi' Season 2, Shahid humorously suggested seeking answers from creators Raj and DK. "Once the script is ready, we'll begin. Such projects take time," he remarked, ensuring fans that work will commence as soon as preparations are finalized.

Kapoor expressed his enthusiasm for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', saying, "I'm here to wish everyone success. Raj and DK, along with Varun Dhawan, Samantha, and Amazon, deserve the best. The show looks promising." Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, leading the cast with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, attended in a dapper ensemble, complemented by Samantha's striking silver attire.

Other notable attendees included Arjun Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Neha Dhupia, and Kritika Kamra. The series, penned by Sita R Menon and helmed by Raj & DK, is India's installment in the expansive 'Citadel' franchise. Set to premiere on Prime Video on November 7, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is part of an international series by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, narrating a spy agency's saga against its adversary, Manticore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024