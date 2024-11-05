Shahid Kapoor Teases 'Farzi' Sequel, Attends 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' Screening

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor attended the exclusive screening of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' on Monday. During the event, he shared a playful update regarding the much-anticipated sequel to the hit crime thriller 'Farzi'. The series, which garnered immense popularity, has left audiences eagerly waiting for news about its next season.

On being queried about 'Farzi' Season 2, Shahid humorously suggested seeking answers from creators Raj and DK. "Once the script is ready, we'll begin. Such projects take time," he remarked, ensuring fans that work will commence as soon as preparations are finalized.

Kapoor expressed his enthusiasm for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', saying, "I'm here to wish everyone success. Raj and DK, along with Varun Dhawan, Samantha, and Amazon, deserve the best. The show looks promising." Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, leading the cast with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, attended in a dapper ensemble, complemented by Samantha's striking silver attire.

Other notable attendees included Arjun Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Neha Dhupia, and Kritika Kamra. The series, penned by Sita R Menon and helmed by Raj & DK, is India's installment in the expansive 'Citadel' franchise. Set to premiere on Prime Video on November 7, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is part of an international series by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, narrating a spy agency's saga against its adversary, Manticore.

(With inputs from agencies.)