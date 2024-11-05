Left Menu

PM Modi Supports Ailing Folk Icon Sharda Sinha Amidst Health Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered support to Sharda Sinha's family as the iconic folk singer battles multiple myeloma at AIIMS, New Delhi. Known for her songs during the Chhath festival, Sinha's health deterioration has concerned fans nationwide. She has been a cultural ambassador of Bihar's traditional music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:13 IST
PM Modi Supports Ailing Folk Icon Sharda Sinha Amidst Health Crisis
Sharda Sinha (Photo/Instagram/@an_shu_man). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to the family of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, who is critically ill. He has promised full assistance for her ongoing treatment. Sinha, celebrated for her folk renditions during Bihar's Chhath festival, is currently under care at AIIMS in New Delhi.

The 72-year-old artist has been battling multiple myeloma since 2018. Her condition took a turn for the worse recently, requiring her to be placed on a ventilator. According to AIIMS, she remains hemodynamically stable but is under close monitoring.

Fans are being updated about Sinha's condition by her son, Anshuman Sinha, through social media and other platforms. He confirmed that PM Modi personally ensured all needed support for the singer's treatment, demonstrating the high regard and concern for her wellbeing.

Sinha's declining health has sparked a massive outpouring of concern from her admirers and supporters. Recognized as a cultural ambassador of Bihar, her work has left an indelible mark on the traditional folk music scene through her iconic Chhath geet and her broader contributions.

Her journey began in the 1970s, achieving national acclaim in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music. Her voice is synonymous with the Chhath festival, cherished in Bihar and Northern India. Sinha's illustrious career was honored with a Padma Bhushan award in 2018, one of India's highest civilian honors, alongside a National Film Award, marking her as a vital figure in regional cinema and music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024