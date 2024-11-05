PM Modi Supports Ailing Folk Icon Sharda Sinha Amidst Health Crisis

In a show of solidarity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to the family of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, who is critically ill. He has promised full assistance for her ongoing treatment. Sinha, celebrated for her folk renditions during Bihar's Chhath festival, is currently under care at AIIMS in New Delhi.

The 72-year-old artist has been battling multiple myeloma since 2018. Her condition took a turn for the worse recently, requiring her to be placed on a ventilator. According to AIIMS, she remains hemodynamically stable but is under close monitoring.

Fans are being updated about Sinha's condition by her son, Anshuman Sinha, through social media and other platforms. He confirmed that PM Modi personally ensured all needed support for the singer's treatment, demonstrating the high regard and concern for her wellbeing.

Sinha's declining health has sparked a massive outpouring of concern from her admirers and supporters. Recognized as a cultural ambassador of Bihar, her work has left an indelible mark on the traditional folk music scene through her iconic Chhath geet and her broader contributions.

Her journey began in the 1970s, achieving national acclaim in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music. Her voice is synonymous with the Chhath festival, cherished in Bihar and Northern India. Sinha's illustrious career was honored with a Padma Bhushan award in 2018, one of India's highest civilian honors, alongside a National Film Award, marking her as a vital figure in regional cinema and music.

(With inputs from agencies.)