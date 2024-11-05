Prince William's South Africa Visit: Climate Action and Cultural Ties

Prince William commenced his four-day visit to South Africa with a focus on climate change, conservation, and engaging with young environmentalists. His trip will prominently feature the Earthshot Prize awards, granting $1.2 million to innovative environmental projects.

During his stay in Cape Town, William will also participate in a global wildlife summit, visit a botanical garden, and connect with local communities to promote conservation efforts. His commitments underline his passion for environmental issues and the role of young leaders in driving change.

The visit follows public scrutiny of the financial dealings of the royal estates, including the Duchy of Cornwall, amidst their commercial activities and management. Prince William's agenda also includes a rugby practice at a local school, reflecting the country's love for the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)