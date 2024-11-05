Star-Studded Cast Joins 'Chili Finger': A Dark Comedy Rollercoaster
Judy Greer, Sean Astin, Bryan Cranston, and John Goodman headline the dark comedy 'Chili Finger'. Directed by first-timers Edd Benda and Stephen Helstad, the film explores chaos unfolding from a fast-food blackmail scheme. Set for production next spring, the film is backed by multiple studios.
The upcoming dark comedy, 'Chili Finger', stars notable actors Judy Greer, Sean Astin, Bryan Cranston, and John Goodman. This ensemble cast aims to captivate audiences with a thrilling narrative.
'Chili Finger', directed by first-time filmmakers Edd Benda and Stephen Helstad, who also penned the script, promises an engaging storyline surrounding a mother's shocking fast-food discovery that spirals out of control.
Produced by Beyond the Porch and Gold Tree Studios, with esteemed executive producer John Goodman, the film is slated to commence production next spring.
