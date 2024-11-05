Star-Studded Cast Joins 'Chili Finger': A Dark Comedy Rollercoaster

The upcoming dark comedy, 'Chili Finger', stars notable actors Judy Greer, Sean Astin, Bryan Cranston, and John Goodman. This ensemble cast aims to captivate audiences with a thrilling narrative.

'Chili Finger', directed by first-time filmmakers Edd Benda and Stephen Helstad, who also penned the script, promises an engaging storyline surrounding a mother's shocking fast-food discovery that spirals out of control.

Produced by Beyond the Porch and Gold Tree Studios, with esteemed executive producer John Goodman, the film is slated to commence production next spring.

