Wikipedia's Content Controversy in India

The Indian government has raised concerns about Wikipedia, citing numerous complaints regarding bias and inaccuracies in the content it provides, official sources revealed on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has questioned whether Wikipedia should be classified as a publisher instead of an intermediary, suggesting that a small group of individuals might exert editorial control over its pages.

Wikipedia, a widely-used online encyclopedia advertised as an open platform for volunteers to create or edit pages, is currently embroiled in legal disputes in India over claims of inaccurate and defamatory content.

(With inputs from agencies.)