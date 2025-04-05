Left Menu

Pro-Palestinian Protest Disrupts Microsoft's 50th Anniversary

A pro-Palestinian protest erupted during Microsoft's 50th-anniversary event, criticizing its AI tech ties to the Israeli military. Employees interrupted addresses by Microsoft's leaders, including AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, highlighting moral concerns over the use of AI in military applications, including allegations of aiding in airstrike targeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 04:16 IST
During Microsoft's 50th-anniversary celebration on Friday, a pro-Palestinian protest erupted, highlighting employee dissent over the tech giant's involvement with the Israeli military. The protest, occurring during a presentation by AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, was broadcasted live to an audience that included Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Protester Ibtihal Aboussad confronted Suleyman, accusing Microsoft of complicity in aiding Israeli military operations. Another employee, Vaniya Agrawal, disrupted a session that included Gates and other key executives, marking significant internal pushback against the company's military contracts.

The protest is the latest in ongoing employee resistance, underscoring ethical concerns in Microsoft's business practices and AI applications. Acknowledging the protests, Microsoft stated it allows for all voices to be heard but insists on non-disruptive expression, leaving future actions unspecified.

