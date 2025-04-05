Left Menu

TikTok's American Spin-Off: A Deal on the Brink

Plans to spin off TikTok's U.S. operations faced hurdles after China's disapproval amidst Trump's tariff hikes. The deal, structured to minimize Chinese ownership, has been stalled, requiring further negotiations. White House-led talks aim to secure a deal before the mid-June deadline to avoid a TikTok ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 04:18 IST
TikTok's American Spin-Off: A Deal on the Brink
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deal to spin off TikTok's U.S. assets has encountered significant obstacles, following China's refusal to approve the agreement. This setback comes in response to President Donald Trump's recent announcement of increased tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump extended the deadline for ByteDance to divest U.S. assets to avoid a looming ban.

The proposed plan would have created a new U.S.-based company with a majority of American investors, reducing ByteDance's stake to less than 20%. While the structure had been mostly finalized and received approvals from multiple stakeholders, China's disapproval has stalled progress. The Chinese Embassy emphasized Beijing's opposition to market economy violations.

The announcement of a 54% tariff on Chinese imports into the U.S. has exacerbated tensions and prompted retaliation from China. White House discussions are ongoing, focusing on increasing non-Chinese stakes in ByteDance, with a mid-June deal deadline. Major U.S. investors, like Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, are leading the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025