TikTok's American Spin-Off: A Deal on the Brink
Plans to spin off TikTok's U.S. operations faced hurdles after China's disapproval amidst Trump's tariff hikes. The deal, structured to minimize Chinese ownership, has been stalled, requiring further negotiations. White House-led talks aim to secure a deal before the mid-June deadline to avoid a TikTok ban.
A deal to spin off TikTok's U.S. assets has encountered significant obstacles, following China's refusal to approve the agreement. This setback comes in response to President Donald Trump's recent announcement of increased tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump extended the deadline for ByteDance to divest U.S. assets to avoid a looming ban.
The proposed plan would have created a new U.S.-based company with a majority of American investors, reducing ByteDance's stake to less than 20%. While the structure had been mostly finalized and received approvals from multiple stakeholders, China's disapproval has stalled progress. The Chinese Embassy emphasized Beijing's opposition to market economy violations.
The announcement of a 54% tariff on Chinese imports into the U.S. has exacerbated tensions and prompted retaliation from China. White House discussions are ongoing, focusing on increasing non-Chinese stakes in ByteDance, with a mid-June deal deadline. Major U.S. investors, like Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, are leading the negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
