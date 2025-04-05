Earthquake Shakes Papua New Guinea, Tsunami Warning Cancelled

A powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck near Papua New Guinea's New Britain island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Fortunately, a subsequent tsunami warning was quickly cancelled.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, located 194 kilometers east of Kimbe town. Initial alerts from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre predicted waves of 1 to 3 meters on the Papuan coastline, but these warnings were soon rescinded.

A similar advisory for the Solomon Islands was also lifted. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology confirmed no tsunami threat to the continent, and no alerts were issued for New Zealand.

