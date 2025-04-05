Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes Papua New Guinea, Tsunami Warning Cancelled

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea, triggering but later cancelling a tsunami warning. The quake hit at a depth of 10 km near New Britain island, with no immediate damage reported. Warnings for nearby regions, including the Solomon Islands, were also lifted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-04-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 04:20 IST
Earthquake Shakes Papua New Guinea, Tsunami Warning Cancelled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck near Papua New Guinea's New Britain island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Fortunately, a subsequent tsunami warning was quickly cancelled.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, located 194 kilometers east of Kimbe town. Initial alerts from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre predicted waves of 1 to 3 meters on the Papuan coastline, but these warnings were soon rescinded.

A similar advisory for the Solomon Islands was also lifted. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology confirmed no tsunami threat to the continent, and no alerts were issued for New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025