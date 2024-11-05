Emotional Family Drama 'Shontaan' Set for December Release

Mithun Chakraborty stars in the upcoming Bengali film 'Shontaan', set to release this December. The film, directed by Raj Chakraborty, examines the profound connections between parents and their offspring. Scheduled for December 20, 'Shontaan' arrives just in time for the festive season, offering moviegoers a heartwarming tale centered on family bonds.

Alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Ritwik Chakraborty takes on the role of the son, with a cast featuring Subhashree Ganguly, Kharaj Mukherjee, and Sohini Sengupta. The film's producer SVF noted that Raj Chakraborty returns to his signature style, focusing on family dynamics and generational nuances.

In addition to 'Shontaan', two other Bengali films, 'Khadaan' and '5 no Swapnamoy Lane', are slated for a December release, promising a vibrant cinematic month. 'Shontaan's' poster, released on November 1, highlights the film's theme of parental sacrifice and familial relationships, looking to resonate with audiences during the Christmas-New Year period.

