Usyk and Dubois: Rematch at Wembley for Undisputed Glory

The highly anticipated rematch between world heavyweight champions Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois is set to electrify London's Wembley Stadium on July 19. Promoter Queensberry announced the fight, which will decide the undisputed title.

Undefeated Ukrainian Usyk, holding the WBC, WBA, and WBO belts, previously defeated Briton Dubois in a controversial ninth-round knockout in Poland. Despite the past decision favoring Usyk, Dubois is confident in his abilities and seeks revenge before his home crowd.

Usyk expressed gratitude for the chance to reclaim his IBF belt, which he vacated last year. Dubois eagerly anticipates proving his superior skills and determination on home soil, promising to correct past mistakes.

