Kawasaki Frontale Triumphs in Nail-biting Clash with Al-Sadd
Kawasaki Frontale advanced to the Asian Champions League Elite semi-finals with a dramatic 3-2 win over Al-Sadd after extra time. Yasuto Wakizaka's decisive goal secured victory, setting up a clash with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The win marks Kawasaki's first time reaching this stage of the tournament.
In a thrilling quarter-final match, Kawasaki Frontale edged past Al-Sadd with a 3-2 victory after extra time, thanks to Yasuto Wakizaka's pivotal goal.
The Japanese side will now face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League Elite in Jeddah.
Erison and Marcinho initially spearheaded the charge for Kawasaki, while Al-Sadd's Paulo Otavio and Claudinho ensured a tense encounter. Yet, Wakizaka's extra-time strike etched a historic achievement for Kawasaki.
