Kawasaki Frontale Triumphs in Nail-biting Clash with Al-Sadd

In a thrilling quarter-final match, Kawasaki Frontale edged past Al-Sadd with a 3-2 victory after extra time, thanks to Yasuto Wakizaka's pivotal goal.

The Japanese side will now face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League Elite in Jeddah.

Erison and Marcinho initially spearheaded the charge for Kawasaki, while Al-Sadd's Paulo Otavio and Claudinho ensured a tense encounter. Yet, Wakizaka's extra-time strike etched a historic achievement for Kawasaki.

(With inputs from agencies.)