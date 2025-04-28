Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: SUV Rampage Shocks Filipino Community

In a devastating turn of events, at least 11 people lost their lives and dozens more were injured when a man with a history of mental health issues drove an SUV through a crowded Filipino festival in Vancouver.

The grim incident has prompted an outpouring of grief and condolence from both national and international communities. RJ Aquino, from the community advocacy group Filipino BC, expressed the deep sorrow and appreciation for global support in this time of tragedy.

The attack has shocked the community, with no known threats to the event beforehand. Authorities, including Vancouver's Interim Chief Constable Steve Rai, continue to investigate, urging the public to stand strong with the Filipino community.

(With inputs from agencies.)