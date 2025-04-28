Left Menu

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: SUV Rampage Shocks Filipino Community

A man with a history of mental health problems drove an SUV into a crowd at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, killing 11 and injuring dozens. The incident has left the community grieving and without a known motive. Authorities, along with community leaders, urge unity and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 01:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating turn of events, at least 11 people lost their lives and dozens more were injured when a man with a history of mental health issues drove an SUV through a crowded Filipino festival in Vancouver.

The grim incident has prompted an outpouring of grief and condolence from both national and international communities. RJ Aquino, from the community advocacy group Filipino BC, expressed the deep sorrow and appreciation for global support in this time of tragedy.

The attack has shocked the community, with no known threats to the event beforehand. Authorities, including Vancouver's Interim Chief Constable Steve Rai, continue to investigate, urging the public to stand strong with the Filipino community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

