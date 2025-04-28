Netanyahu Insists on Dismantling Iran's Nuclear Infrastructure Amid U.S.-Iran Talks

As indirect nuclear discussions between the United States and Iran unfold, mediated by Oman, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterates demands for the dismantlement of Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

The ongoing talks, which have seen three rounds so far, hope to reach a deal that restrains Iran from nuclear weapon acquisition while alleviating economic sanctions. Netanyahu advocates for an arrangement reminiscent of the 2003 Libya pact, where Libya surrendered its WMD programs.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's hesitancy to support military action against Iran's nuclear sites, Israel remains resolute in its stance against Iran's nuclear ambitions. Furthermore, there is insistence that any agreement also addresses Iran's missile development.

(With inputs from agencies.)