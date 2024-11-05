Celebrating Utkal Keshari: National Tribute to Harekrushna Mahatab's Legacy

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that various programs will be held across India to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, a prominent leader from the state.

Expressing gratitude to the central government leaders on social media, Majhi highlighted that this initiative underscores Mahatab's significant contributions to the nation and Odisha's cultural identity.

A series of events, including a biopic, statue, memorial, and a national seminar in Bhubaneswar, will take place, alongside a year-long celebration by the state government to honor Mahatab's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)