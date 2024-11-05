Left Menu

Celebrating Utkal Keshari: National Tribute to Harekrushna Mahatab's Legacy

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that the BJP-led government will hold nationwide events to honor the 125th birth anniversary of Odisha's iconic leader, Harekrushna Mahatab. Plans include a biopic, statue, memorial, and more to commemorate his contributions to India's freedom and Odisha's formation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that various programs will be held across India to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, a prominent leader from the state.

Expressing gratitude to the central government leaders on social media, Majhi highlighted that this initiative underscores Mahatab's significant contributions to the nation and Odisha's cultural identity.

A series of events, including a biopic, statue, memorial, and a national seminar in Bhubaneswar, will take place, alongside a year-long celebration by the state government to honor Mahatab's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

