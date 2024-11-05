Revamping Tripura Sundari Temple: A Spiritual Transformation by December

The historic Tripura Sundari temple is on the brink of a major transformation, with redevelopment efforts expected to culminate by December. Situated in Tripura's Gomati district, the temple's infrastructural improvements are being funded by the Union Ministry of Tourism, under the venerable PRASHAD scheme.

Boasting an investment of Rs 54 crore, the project entails the enhancement of temple facilities, including a new pilgrimage rest room, priest rooms, a conference hall, priest quarters, and a gate. The state's tourism secretary, UK Chakma, has confirmed that about 90% of the work has already been completed.

Recently, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury convened with officials to monitor the project's advancement, highlighting an earnest endeavor to meet the December deadline. Built in 1501 by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya, the temple holds cultural and historical significance as a revered Shakti Pith.

