Parimatch Unveils Exclusive Games for Asian Market: Coin Train and Fruit Box Classic

Parimatch, a leader in the iGaming industry, has announced the launch of two new exclusive games, Coin Train and Fruit Box Classic, specifically designed for the Asian market. These games, developed by Parimatch's in-house team, are now available exclusively on the Parimatch platform.

Coin Train, inspired by India's cultural heritage, offers players a blend of risk and excitement. It features a unique Safe Zone that can activate randomly, offering safety with increased multipliers, allowing players a secure yet thrilling gaming experience. Players must strategically decide when to stop and cash in.

The Fruit Box Classic game combines traditional fruit-themed slot characteristics with modern innovations, offering more frequent rewards through revamped paytables. It introduces the Bonus Spins, allowing players a chance at multiple bonuses, along with a Double feature to potentially double a win, adding an exciting twist to a nostalgic theme.

