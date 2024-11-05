Left Menu

Parimatch Unveils Exclusive Games for Asian Market: Coin Train and Fruit Box Classic

Parimatch has launched two exclusive games, Coin Train and Fruit Box Classic, tailored for the Asian market. Coin Train offers high-risk thrill with its unique Safe Zone feature, while Fruit Box Classic revitalizes traditional fruit slots with modern twists. Both games are available exclusively on Parimatch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:30 IST
Parimatch Unveils Exclusive Games for Asian Market: Coin Train and Fruit Box Classic
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Parimatch, a leader in the iGaming industry, has announced the launch of two new exclusive games, Coin Train and Fruit Box Classic, specifically designed for the Asian market. These games, developed by Parimatch's in-house team, are now available exclusively on the Parimatch platform.

Coin Train, inspired by India's cultural heritage, offers players a blend of risk and excitement. It features a unique Safe Zone that can activate randomly, offering safety with increased multipliers, allowing players a secure yet thrilling gaming experience. Players must strategically decide when to stop and cash in.

The Fruit Box Classic game combines traditional fruit-themed slot characteristics with modern innovations, offering more frequent rewards through revamped paytables. It introduces the Bonus Spins, allowing players a chance at multiple bonuses, along with a Double feature to potentially double a win, adding an exciting twist to a nostalgic theme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024