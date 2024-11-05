Celebrating 25 Years of the Cult Classic 'Shool'

In a heartfelt tribute, celebrated actor Manoj Bajpayee marked the 25th anniversary of the film 'Shool', a highlight in Indian cinema, attributing its success to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's faith in him.

Released in 1999, 'Shool' was directed by Eeshwar Nivas and written by Anurag Kashyap, gaining acclaim for its compelling narrative and standout performances by Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon, and others.

The film, set against the backdrop of Bihar, chronicles the story of an upright police officer battling political corruption, and remains a testament to timeless cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)