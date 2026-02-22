Anurag Kashyap Criticizes 'The Kerala Story 2' as Propaganda

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has expressed strong opposition to 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', calling it a propaganda film designed to divide people and spread hatred. Directed by Kena Punda, this sequel follows the controversial 2023 film 'The Kerala Story' and is slated for release on February 27.

In a video circulating online, Kashyap, present in Kochi for the Filmfare Awards South, makes his views known, stating, 'It's a b******t propaganda movie... greedy makers.' His comments highlight a particularly contentious beef scene, as users online have accused the film of having a divisive agenda.

The film's trailer has sparked a variety of reactions, both from audiences and critics, with many questioning its motives. While its predecessor, directed by Sudipto Sen, grossed over Rs 300 crore, 'The Kerala Story 2' faces scrutiny ahead of its release.