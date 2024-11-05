Left Menu

Virtual Nikah Bridges Borders: A Himachal Love Story

A virtual ‘nikah’ ceremony was held in Himachal Pradesh between a groom in Turkiye and a bride in Mandi. Due to work commitments and the bride's grandfather's health, the ceremony was conducted online, demonstrating the power of modern technology to overcome challenges and unite loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:35 IST
Virtual Nikah Bridges Borders: A Himachal Love Story
  • Country:
  • India

A remarkable virtual 'nikah' ceremony unfolded in Himachal Pradesh, where a groom located in Turkiye and his bride in Mandi exchanged vows online. This innovative solution arose when groom Adnan Muhammad's employer in Turkiye declined his leave request, as noted by family members.

The bride's family pushed for the wedding due to her grandfather's health concerns. Thus, both families accepted the technology-driven solution to unite the couple, with the 'baraat' arriving from Bilaspur on Sunday for the Monday ceremony.

Connecting via video calling, the couple's vows were officiated by a qazi. The bride's uncle, Akram Mohammad, praised advanced technology for enabling the union. This follows last year's virtual wedding of Ashish Singha and Shivani Thakur, who also adapted to unforeseeable events using technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024