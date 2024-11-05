Virtual Nikah Bridges Borders: A Himachal Love Story

A remarkable virtual 'nikah' ceremony unfolded in Himachal Pradesh, where a groom located in Turkiye and his bride in Mandi exchanged vows online. This innovative solution arose when groom Adnan Muhammad's employer in Turkiye declined his leave request, as noted by family members.

The bride's family pushed for the wedding due to her grandfather's health concerns. Thus, both families accepted the technology-driven solution to unite the couple, with the 'baraat' arriving from Bilaspur on Sunday for the Monday ceremony.

Connecting via video calling, the couple's vows were officiated by a qazi. The bride's uncle, Akram Mohammad, praised advanced technology for enabling the union. This follows last year's virtual wedding of Ashish Singha and Shivani Thakur, who also adapted to unforeseeable events using technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)