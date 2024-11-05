Left Menu

Farewell to the Voice of Bihar: Sharda Sinha's Irreparable Loss to Folk Music

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the passing of folk singer Sharda Sinha, calling it an 'irreparable loss' to the music world. The Padma Bhushan awardee passed away at AIIMS-Delhi after battling multiple myeloma. Sinha was renowned for her folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:52 IST
Farewell to the Voice of Bihar: Sharda Sinha's Irreparable Loss to Folk Music
Sharda Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the passing of folk singer Sharda Sinha as an 'irreparable loss' to the music world. Sinha, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, passed away at 72 after battling multiple myeloma at AIIMS-Delhi.

Known for her contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi folk music, Sinha was admitted to the intensive care unit of AIIMS' cancer institute last month. Her unique voice graced numerous cultural events and her passing leaves a void in traditional Indian music.

Fondly known as 'Bihar Kokila', Sharda Sinha was a musical icon in her native Bihar and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Her popular songs, such as 'Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya' and 'Kartik Maas Ijoriya', resonated throughout the region during key cultural festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024