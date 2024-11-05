Farewell to the Voice of Bihar: Sharda Sinha's Irreparable Loss to Folk Music

In a heartfelt tribute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the passing of folk singer Sharda Sinha as an 'irreparable loss' to the music world. Sinha, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, passed away at 72 after battling multiple myeloma at AIIMS-Delhi.

Known for her contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi folk music, Sinha was admitted to the intensive care unit of AIIMS' cancer institute last month. Her unique voice graced numerous cultural events and her passing leaves a void in traditional Indian music.

Fondly known as 'Bihar Kokila', Sharda Sinha was a musical icon in her native Bihar and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Her popular songs, such as 'Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya' and 'Kartik Maas Ijoriya', resonated throughout the region during key cultural festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)