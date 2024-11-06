IFFI 2024 to Celebrate Cinema with Grand Scale and New Initiatives

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 is set to be an extravagant affair, according to Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. With a diverse film lineup, the festival aims to attract large participation from the film industry and movie enthusiasts alike.

Scheduled for November 20-28 in Panaji, Goa, the 55th edition promises to be a noteworthy event with 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' launching the Indian Panorama section. Featuring 25 films, IFFI will also introduce new sections focusing on young talent, such as 'Creative Minds of Tomorrow,' welcoming 100 emerging filmmakers.

The festival's highlights include the launch of Prasar Bharati's OTT channel to support independent filmmakers. Additionally, centenary tributes to Indian cinema icons like Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi mark this year's edition, ensuring IFFI 2024 becomes a memorable celebration of cinematic legacy.

