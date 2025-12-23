UP Assembly Speaker Calls for Accountability in Allegations

In a significant move towards promoting accountability, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana called for affidavits from members before they level allegations in the House. The directive comes amidst dissatisfaction with governmental responses during the Winter Session.

During the session, an SP member, Ravidas Mehrotra, expressed discontent over the state's reply concerning accidents caused by 'Chinese manjha'. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Suresh Kumar Khanna, insisted the government's response was accurate, sparking debate in the assembly.

Leader of the Opposition, Mata Prasad Pandey, criticized the ministers for blaming previous administrations instead of responding directly. Speaker Mahana stressed the need for evidence-backed allegations, mandating that all 403 members adhere to this rule for maintaining legislative integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)