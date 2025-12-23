Left Menu

Comviva's Groundbreaking Win: Revolutionizing Cross-Border Payments

Comviva, a leader in digital transformation solutions, has received the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Award 2025 for 'Best In-Class Cross Border Payments.' Their mobiquity® Pay solution with Global Money Exchange Co. LLC in Oman enables a comprehensive and seamless cross-border payment ecosystem, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:36 IST
Comviva has been awarded the prestigious IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Award 2025 for 'Best In-Class Cross Border Payments.' The accolade recognizes Comviva's pioneering work with Global Money Exchange Co. LLC (GMEC) in Oman. Their mobiquity® Pay platform is hailed for reshaping cross-border payments beyond traditional remittance services.

The platform, deployed as a white label Wallet Platform and launched as the Global Pay Oman App, fulfills GMEC's mission as an innovative payment service provider, extending its core money transfer business digitally. This includes services like international transfers, forex ordering, bill and utility payments, and more, delivered as a unified experience.

This award underlines Comviva's role in transforming cross-border payments into an efficient, customer-centric model. According to Subromoniyan K.S., MD at GMEC, the partnership with Comviva supports Oman's digital economy vision, while CEO Rajesh Chandiramani highlights the necessity of cross-border payments in global economies. The award recognizes excellence in technology-led financial innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

