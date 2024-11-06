Farewell to Bihar's Melodious Voice: Sharda Sinha Passes Away at 72

Sharda Sinha, the iconic folk singer dubbed 'Bihar Kokila,' passed away at AIIMS Delhi after battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She was 72.

Sinha, whose voice resonated with the soul of Bihar's folk traditions, died coincidentally on the first day of Chhath Puja, a festival she celebrated passionately through her music.

Tributes poured in from across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted her enduring impact on Indian music. Sinha's legacy as an ambassador of Maithili and Bhojpuri folk music remains unparalleled.

(With inputs from agencies.)