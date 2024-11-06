Left Menu

Farewell to Bihar's Melodious Voice: Sharda Sinha Passes Away at 72

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, celebrated as 'Bihar Kokila,' succumbed to cancer at 72. Known for her folk songs and Bollywood hits, Sinha's demise marks a significant loss for Indian music. Her contributions to Bhojpuri and Maithili music, particularly during Chhath, will be dearly missed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 00:58 IST
Farewell to Bihar's Melodious Voice: Sharda Sinha Passes Away at 72
Sharda Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Sharda Sinha, the iconic folk singer dubbed 'Bihar Kokila,' passed away at AIIMS Delhi after battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She was 72.

Sinha, whose voice resonated with the soul of Bihar's folk traditions, died coincidentally on the first day of Chhath Puja, a festival she celebrated passionately through her music.

Tributes poured in from across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted her enduring impact on Indian music. Sinha's legacy as an ambassador of Maithili and Bhojpuri folk music remains unparalleled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024