Anticipation Builds: 'Michael' Biopic Delayed to October 2025

The much-anticipated biopic 'Michael', which chronicles the life of the legendary Michael Jackson, has been rescheduled for a release date of October 3, 2025. This change marks a six-month delay from its initial April 18th launch.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for his work in 'Equalizer' films and 'Training Day', the movie casts Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes talents such as Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

Produced by Graham King, who gained acclaim with 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Michael' promises to feature 30 songs in its runtime, aiming to capture the essence of Jackson's storied career. This announcement comes following a CinemaCon preview which intrigued audiences with early footage.

