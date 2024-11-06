Left Menu

Anticipation Builds: 'Michael' Biopic Delayed to October 2025

The biopic 'Michael', depicting the life of the legendary Michael Jackson, has been delayed to a release date of October 3, 2025. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and featuring Jaafar Jackson as the lead, this film promises to deliver an expansive portrayal featuring Jackson’s iconic tracks.

The much-anticipated biopic 'Michael', which chronicles the life of the legendary Michael Jackson, has been rescheduled for a release date of October 3, 2025. This change marks a six-month delay from its initial April 18th launch.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for his work in 'Equalizer' films and 'Training Day', the movie casts Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes talents such as Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

Produced by Graham King, who gained acclaim with 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Michael' promises to feature 30 songs in its runtime, aiming to capture the essence of Jackson's storied career. This announcement comes following a CinemaCon preview which intrigued audiences with early footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

