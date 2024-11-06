Left Menu

Farewell to the Iconic 'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha: A Lasting Legacy in Folk Music

Prominent Indian folk singer Sharda Sinha, known as 'Bihar Kokila', has died at 72 due to multiple myeloma. Her songs in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi touched many, and her impact on Indian folk music remains profound. Remembered fondly, she will be cremated with state honors in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:54 IST
Sharda Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

The world of Indian folk music is mourning the loss of legendary singer Sharda Sinha, affectionately known as 'Bihar Kokila'. Renowned for her contributions to Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi music, Sinha passed away at 72. Her death occurred at AIIMS Delhi following complications from multiple myeloma.

Sinha's influence extended beyond Bihar. Her voice graced songs in hit films such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. Cinema icons like Anurag Kashyap and Manoj Bajpayee paid tribute, highlighting her vital role in elevating regional music to national prominence.

The Padma Bhushan awardee will be commemorated with full state honors in Bihar. Her legacy lingers in the melodies that continue to inspire, marking an irreplaceable void in the cultural landscape of Indian music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

