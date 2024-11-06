Farewell to Tito Jackson: A Legacy Remembered
A funeral for Tito Jackson was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale. Family and friends, including siblings Marlon and La Toya Jackson, and Michael Jackson's children attended. After the service, a smaller family gathering was held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills where Tito was laid to rest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Glendale | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a heartfelt farewell, family and friends gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, to honor the life of Tito Jackson.
The funeral, held on Monday, brought together loved ones to commemorate the singer and guitarist's contributions to the legendary Jackson 5 and the Jacksons.
Among the mourners were siblings Marlon and La Toya Jackson, along with Michael Jackson's children, Paris and Bigi Jackson. Post-service, a private family ceremony at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills finalized the tribute to Tito.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement