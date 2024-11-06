Farewell to Tito Jackson: A Legacy Remembered

In a heartfelt farewell, family and friends gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, to honor the life of Tito Jackson.

The funeral, held on Monday, brought together loved ones to commemorate the singer and guitarist's contributions to the legendary Jackson 5 and the Jacksons.

Among the mourners were siblings Marlon and La Toya Jackson, along with Michael Jackson's children, Paris and Bigi Jackson. Post-service, a private family ceremony at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills finalized the tribute to Tito.

(With inputs from agencies.)