Mob Lynching Incident Over Goat Theft Shakes Assam's Dibrugarh

A shocking incident unfolded at the Bokul tea estate in Assam's Dibrugarh district when a mob allegedly lynched one man and gravely injured another over suspected goat theft.

The duo involved arrived on a two-wheeler early in the morning at the Hatigarh Bokpara Division and were reportedly caught in the act of trying to steal goats, according to local sources.

The situation escalated as the mob turned violent, assaulting the two individuals, resulting in the death of one, while the other sustained serious injuries. The mob also set the duo's two-wheeler ablaze. High-ranking officials, including the district commissioner and superintendent of police, arrived on the scene to ensure the situation remained under control. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased, while the injured person is receiving critical care at Assam Medical College and Hospital. The police are conducting an initial investigation into the incident, emphasizing that justice will prevail. Meanwhile, security has been bolstered to maintain order in the tense environment.

