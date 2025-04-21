Left Menu

Mob Lynching Incident Over Goat Theft Shakes Assam's Dibrugarh

A man was killed and another injured by a mob over goat theft accusations at Bokul tea estate, Assam. The perpetrators were caught by locals attempting to steal goats. The police are investigating the incident, maintaining control and security in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:10 IST
Mob Lynching Incident Over Goat Theft Shakes Assam's Dibrugarh
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded at the Bokul tea estate in Assam's Dibrugarh district when a mob allegedly lynched one man and gravely injured another over suspected goat theft.

The duo involved arrived on a two-wheeler early in the morning at the Hatigarh Bokpara Division and were reportedly caught in the act of trying to steal goats, according to local sources.

The situation escalated as the mob turned violent, assaulting the two individuals, resulting in the death of one, while the other sustained serious injuries. The mob also set the duo's two-wheeler ablaze. High-ranking officials, including the district commissioner and superintendent of police, arrived on the scene to ensure the situation remained under control. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased, while the injured person is receiving critical care at Assam Medical College and Hospital. The police are conducting an initial investigation into the incident, emphasizing that justice will prevail. Meanwhile, security has been bolstered to maintain order in the tense environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025