Congress Claims ED's Timing in National Herald Case Politically Motivated

The Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet in the National Herald case has sparked controversy, with Congress leaders accusing it of being a politically motivated distraction. Vijay Inder Singla of AICC criticized the timing, aligning with a key party session that addressed public concerns like inflation.

Singla alleged that the ED's actions serve as an 'Election Department' for the BJP, furthering a narrative to tarnish Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. He pointed out that similar complaints had been previously dismissed, implying selective targeting by the ruling party.

As public discourse intensifies, Congress reiterated its historical stance with the National Herald, originally a voice against British colonial rule, underscoring the chargesheet as an attempt to undermine credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)